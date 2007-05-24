Rowan swaps Bean's Mini for vintage Jaguar

hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
The funnyman, pictured arriving at the premiere of Mr Bean's Holiday in his yellow mini, has celebrated the movie's box office success by adding to his vintage car collection
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos to enlarge
Rowan has snapped up a classic D-type Jaguar - like this one, which competed in the world-famous Le Mans race in the 1950s - for half a million pounds
24 MAY 2007
After negotiating the French roads in a little yellow Mini for his latest film Mr Bean's Holiday, Rowan Atkinson has decided to splash out on something a little more to his taste. The vintage car collector and race enthusiast has splashed out on a £500,000 classic D-Type Jaguar to celebrate the movie's success at the box office and his last cinematic outing as the bumbling character.
A multi-millionaire who is reportedly worth £80 million, Rowan can easily afford the new set of wheels, which join his other top automobiles including Bentleys and Aston Martins. The 52-year-old takes his car hobby seriously, and has even written on the subject for car magazines. In 1991 he penned and starred in the tongue-in-cheek Driven Man, a series of sketches featuring him driving around London trying to solve his car obsession, discussing it with taxi drivers, used-car salesmen and psychotherapists.
As for life beyond Mr Bean, the dad-of-two is reported to be starring in a new movie version of David Copperfield as Mr Micawber, one of Charles Dickens' best-known comic figures.
newsletter sign up
Latest News
ADVERTISING
BLOG
ONLINE POLL
Sorry - voting has now closed
HOROSCOPE
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.