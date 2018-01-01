Ex-EastEnder Jack set for right 'Royal' return

Former Walford resident Jack Ryder will set hearts aflutter when he joins the staff of a new ITV hospital drama later this year. In his first role since leaving EastEnders in 2002, the fresh-faced actor dons scrubs to play dishy charge nurse Adam Fearnley on The Royal Today.



Jack's character is in a stable relationship, but hordes of student nurse admirers contrive to tempt him away from long-term love Heather. The 25-year-old will be joined on the cast by Paul Nicholas as a meticulous consultant surgeon who strikes fear into underlings and patients alike.



Not that he'll need it after his five years on the Square, but Jack will no doubt get plenty of support from his wife Coronation Street barmaid Kym Marsh. And the TV performer is relishing his return to our screens in the Yorkshire-based drama. "Adam is a great character," he enthused. "I loved the scripts as soon as I read them and I'm really excited to be in such a great show."