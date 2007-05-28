French chateau to host Eva's romantic wedding

With just over a month to go until her wedding to French-born basketball star Tony Parker, Eva Longoria has been busy finalising the details for what looks set to be one of the most romantic weddings of the year. More than 200 guests, including her Desperate Housewives co-stars, are flying out to witness the two tying the knot, possibly in the ancient church of St Germain L'Aucerrois, which Eva visited earlier this month.



The post-ceremony festivities will then take place, according to reports, in the beautiful Chateau de Chantilly, a 45-minute drive from the French capital. Featured in the Bond movie A View To A Kill, the castle - which dates back to the 16th century and boasts extensive landscaped gardens - will provide a fairytale backdrop to the July 7 nuptials.



The wedding cake is also expected to make an impact. Reportedly being whipped up by Beverly Hills' cake-maker to the stars Sam Godfrey, the £15,000 confection will be flown in specially. "You wouldn't believe how much effort goes into one little wedding," admitted Eva in a recent TV interview.



After a firework display in the castle grounds, the happy couple are then due to spend their wedding night in the luxurious honeymoon suite of the George V hotel. They won't be enjoying a relaxing honeymoon in France, however, as the 32-year-old actress has to be back on the Wisteria Lane set of her popular series just two days later.