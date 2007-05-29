Hollywood hotties Cameron and Eric hit the movie trail

29 MAY 2007



Cameron Diaz and Eric Bana were a long way from the bright lights of Hollywood this week as they appeared in far-flung corners of the globe to promote their latest silver screen projects. The Charlie's Angels actress is on a gruelling three-week tour of over ten cities in Asia and Europe to publicise Shrek The Third, her latest stop being Japan, where she thrilled fans with an appearance in Tokyo.



Looking fabulous in a golden gown, the star had previously told fans in Taiwan that the performance delivered by her ex-boyfriend and co-star Justin Timberlake was "just hilarious". "I think he's great in the film, he's so gifted," said the 34-year-old who has remained on good terms with the singer since their split. Of course being away from home means missing time with the rumoured new man in her life, illusionist Criss Angel, who has described the pretty blonde as "an amazing person".



Munich actor Eric, meanwhile, enjoyed the world premiere of his low-budget flick Romulus, My Father in his native Australia. The Melbourne-born hunk was joined by his young co-star and on-screen son Kodi Smit-McPhee at the screening in Castlemaine, providing the ten-year-old newcomer with some veteran support on how to negotiate the red carpet.



"I'm really proud of the film," says Eric of the movie, which marks Australian actor Richard Roxburgh's directorial debut. Based on the true story of philosopher Raimond Gaita, who was brought to Australia from Europe by his parents soon after the end of World War II, it had a resonance with Eric who is himself the son of immigrants.



The dad-of-two was clearly thrilled to be a part of the emotional flick, which was shot on a shoestring in just 35 days in the state of Victoria, and to have had the chance to work with Richard, who he describes as one of his "favourite actors in the world". He couldn't resist joking, though, that with his pal turning to directing, it meant less competition for him. "The less movies he's in the better as far as I'm concerned," he quipped.