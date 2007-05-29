Sharon Stone leads the celebrations at Vienna's Life Ball

hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
The Basic Instinct actress showed off a shapely pair of pins as she hitched up her long skirts to avoid stumbling as she climbed steps into the venue
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos for gallery
British fashion icon Vivienne Westwood cut a striking figure in a daring cut-out number
Photo: © Getty Images
The flamboyant party featured a fashion show and a performance by glam rock group The Scissor Sisters
Photo: © Rex
29 MAY 2007
The Austrian capital was transformed into a flurry of feathers, glitter and colourful costumes this weekend, as Sharon Stone joined 40,000 partygoers at Vienna's flamboyant Life Ball.
Fresh from a string of stunning appearances at the Cannes Film Festival, the ever unconventional Basic Instinct star blithely hitched up her elegant satin gown to prevent herself stumbling over her hem as she climbed steps into the venue.
Her elegant monochrome look was significantly more demure than some of the outfits donned by fellow partygoers. In keeping with the event's fancy dress theme, revellers had turned out as fairies, in period costume or in extravagant carnival-style outfits.
Also supporting the event - which raises money for AIDS charities - was fashion designer Vivienne Westwood. The British style icon cut a striking figure as she arrived on the arm of a Austrian TV presenter in a sheer, cut-out gown accessorised with a gold skull necklace.
Other famous faces joining in the fun included celebrity snapper Mario Testino and Berlin-born model Nadja Auermann.
newsletter sign up
Latest News
ADVERTISING
BLOG
ONLINE POLL
Sorry - voting has now closed
HOROSCOPE
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.