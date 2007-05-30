Kevin's kids show red carpet support at film screening

30 MAY 2007



Family man Kevin Costner - who earlier this month welcomed new son Cayden Wyatt with his German wife Christine Baumgartner - caught up with his older children at a recent New York screening of his latest silver screen outing, Mr Brooks. Annie, 22, and Joe, 18 - two of his children from his first marriage to Cindy Silva - turned up to show their support for their famous father.



The actor has recently spoken about how he hopes he can raise the new addition to his family in the same way as his other children. "I'm not saying I'm a perfect dad, but I don't have that feeling of looking back and going 'Oh, I was building my career and I'm sorry I didn't have time for you or I didn't make it to this game or to this play," he told an American publication.



Also at the screening was Desperate Housewives star Kyle Maclachlan. The handsome actor, who has recently returned from a trip to Hong Kong to promote the show, has revealed that viewers are in for a treat with the new series, especially when it comes to his character, Dr Orson Troy. "You are going to find out some very dark secrets," he says. "There will be twists and turns all the way, and it will surprise you in the end".