Matt and family join George for Lake Como break

31 MAY 2007



Bachelor boy George Clooney has bet money on not having kids by the time he turns 50, but he's certainly getting used to their company thanks to his Ocean's Thirteen pals, whose families have been rapidly expanding since the first Ocean's film was lensed in 2001. While Brad Pitt had his brood of four on the film set, Matt Damon has now taken his baby daughter Isabella and eight-year-old step-daughter Alexia along for a break with George at the star's Lake Como villa.



The Good Shepherd actor is taking a well-deserved Italian vacation following the Cannes film festival, where he and his co-stars were promoting the latest movie in their heist series. Making the most of the stunning scenery and weather, Matt and his Argentine-born wife took their young family for a fun boat ride in the sun with George on Wednesday.



Fatherhood has been a revelation for Matt whose daughter turns one on June 11. "I feel I got made a member of a club that I didn't know existed," he said in December. "I didn't think this would happen to me… I was excited for her to start talking and walking and toddling around hanging out, but I didn’t realise how much personality little people have right off the bat. So it's just been fun."