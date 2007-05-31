Hunky Leo gets back to work with 'Titanic' co-star Kate

Not since they were pictured saying their tragic farewells on the sinking Titanic, have Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet returned to the silver screen together. But a decade on, fans of the pair won't have to wait much longer to see them reunited on celluloid thanks to their new project Revolutionary Road, which the duo were lensing in New York on Wednesday.



Fresh from his appearance at the Cannes film festival, where he was joined by his model girlfriend Bar Rafaeli, Leo cut a dapper figure as he strolled the Big Apple sidewalk in character. He and Oscar-nominated Kate play a young married Connecticut couple whose apparently golden marriage starts to crumble.



Luckily for Kate, she gets to work not only with the Blood Diamond actor, who is her longtime pal, but also with husband Sam Mendes, who is on directing duties. Working with a spouse isn't always the easiest of tasks, but judging by their smiles on set, it seems their partnership is a clearly a match made in movie heaven. The film marks the first time Sam has directed his wife and Leonardo together.