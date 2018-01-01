Baby Borat on the way for Sacha and fiancée Isla

5 JUNE 2007



If genes do the talking then Sacha Baron Cohen's offspring will no doubt possess a talent for comic timing - although hopefully without his character Borat's penchant for dodgy swimsuits. The Brit funnyman and his Aussie fiancée Isla Fisher are apparently expecting a baby together.



Former Home And Away star Isla, who has been wearing more flowing clothes of late, seemed to be covering a baby bump at the weekend's MTV Movie Awards where she reportedly told fellow celebrities, including Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore, of her excitement at becoming a mum. Several pals were offering their congratulations to the couple, according to media reports in the US.



The 30-year-old actress, who is currently appearing on cinema screens opposite American Pie actor Jason Biggs in comedy Wedding Daze, is thought to be three months pregnant. Like her husband-to-be she seems to have a knack for comedy, having appeared as Vince Vaughn's hyperactive girlfriend in the blockbuster hit Wedding Crashers. It's a match made in Hollywood heaven according to Isla who has said: "Sacha makes me laugh more than anyone".



The careers of both are currently on the up, too, with Ali G star Sacha - who at 6ft 3in towers above his 5ft 2in love - now a worldwide star thanks to the film debut of his Kazakhstan journalist Borat.



Indeed their schedules have been so busy they haven't had time to plan their nuptials. "We haven't set a date," she confirmed recently. "It's been such a busy and exciting year." The pair have been together for five years and currently divide their time between homes in LA and London, where 35-year-old Sacha is from.