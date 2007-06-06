George and pals honoured on LA's Walk Of Fame

"If I had to be on my hands and knees with three other guys, I can't think of three better guys to do it with," said George Clooney this week as he had his hand- and footprints cast in concrete alongside those of pals Brad Pitt, Matt Damon and Ocean's producer Jerry Weintraub. The camaraderie between the friends was clear to see as the jokes kept rolling.



"I know this is all about me and not about these three guys," joked Jerry, who is the first film producer to be immortalised on Hollywood's Walk of Fame. And chum Matt added his own quip to the proceedings, saying: "It should be noted this isn't the first time somebody tried to put Jerry Weintraub's feet in cement!"



The gang were surrounded by fans at the Walk Of Fame ceremony, which took place outside LA's Grauman's Chinese Theatre before the US premiere of their heist flick Ocean's Thirteen - due to hit UK and US cinemas this Friday. Matt, who recently holidayed with his family at George's Lake Como villa, had taken along his beautiful wife Luciana while Brad was accompanied by partner Angelina Jolie.



Mum-of-four Angelina recently revealed her relationship with Brad has strengthened with time, explaining they'd gambled on it all working out. "I think we both went on a lot of faith - we really did," she told Marie Claire magazine. "Our family has grown really quickly, and we have a lot of responsibility together. And we acknowledge that we are lucky we turned out to be for each other everything we'd hoped. We could have been very wrong, but every challenge we hit has brought us close."