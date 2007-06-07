Jennifer dates former Essex bricklayer and Brad lookalike

Heart-throb Brad Pitt and Hollywood funnyman Vince Vaughn are hardly the easiest romantic acts to follow, but former Essex bricklayer and boxer-turned-model Paul Sculfor seems to have what it takes to capture Jennifer Aniston's heart.



The 36-year-old, who bears more than a passing resemblance to the actress' former husband, has been dating the Friends star for several weeks. And while Paul - who has appeared in campaigns for Levi's, Christian Dior and Jean Paul Gaultier - may not be a film star, he's certainly blessed with matinee idol good looks.



"He's a lovely guy," says his friend and former girlfriend Lady Victoria Hervey. "A gentleman. Simple things, like opening doors, he does all that. He'll think of the woman before himself."



Jennifer and her new beau were spotted together recently in LA, where Paul has lived for the last decade, enjoying an intimate, candle-lit dinner at Santa Monica's romantic Shutters On The Beach hotel. According to onlookers Paul gently rubbed her shoulders as they waited for a table and they held hands during the meal. Afterwards he drove the 38-year-old star back to her Malibu mansion in his LandRover, leaving the following morning.



Paul, who was previously engaged to George Clooney's ex Lisa Snowdon, when they were both young models, has broken the exciting news to his parents who live in a modest bungalow in Upminster. "He's been having a great time since he moved to the States," says his dad George. "I spoke to him last week and he said he'd been dating. I know he wouldn't want me to talk about it and it's in the very early stages."