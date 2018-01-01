Sarah confirms 'Sex And The City' film to go ahead

7 JUNE 2007



The news all Sex And The City fans have been waiting to hear was confirmed this week by the show's leading lady, Sarah Jessica Parker. She is to reprise her role as sassy New York columnist Carrie Bradshaw in a movie of the hit programme. "I'm hopeful and very excited about it," she said on American TV this week



Reports have been circulating that the lives and loves of the Big Apple's much loved career women would make the transition the big screen, ever since Sarah stepped out of Carrie's Manolos at the end of the final series in 2004. Initial plans were said to have been halted because Kim Cattrall, who plays feisty Samantha Jones in the programme, was said to be less than enthusiastic about the proposal.



However, according to mum-of-one Sarah - who's recently been promoting her new clothing line in the US - the show's glamorous ladies are ready to team up again for the flick. "As far as I know all of the actresses want to be together again for this movie," she revealed.