Cameron and Justin still close at German premiere of ' Shrek'

11 JUNE 2007



Having to do promotional events together after splitting up could be a nightmare for some of Tinseltown's former couples. But not for one-time flames Cameron Diaz and Justin Timberlake. The pair, who've been promoting Shrek The Third around Europe, were anything but shy with each other as they attended the animated film's Berlin premiere recently.



Cameron, who dated the singer for over three years and has been open with her praise of his acting talents, gazed proudly at her ex during a photo call with fellow cast-members and stayed close to his side throughout the proceedings. The SexyBack star, meanwhile, kept an arm around the pretty blonde and couldn't have been in better spirits.



Despite both being linked to other people - Justin to actress Jessica Biel and Cameron to illusionist Criss Angel - it is clear they still enjoy each other's company. And they are no doubt pleased to hear they could be working together again after it was announced that there will be a fourth Shrek outing.



The pair are expected to attend Monday night's British premiere in London together with Antonio Banderas, Mike Myers and Rupert Everett. The Charlie's Angels actress and Spanish heart-throb Antonio have already made some of their British fans' day after visiting kids at Great Ormond Street hospital on Sunday.