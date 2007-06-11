Shilpa and Aishwarya thrill Bollywood fans in Sheffield film gala

11 JUNE 2007



Sheffield was in thrall to Bollywood this weekend as Shilpa Shetty and a host of other Indian stars brought the colourful sights and sounds of the sub-continent to Britain. The Big Brother winner wowed 12,000 fans at the Hallam FM Arena with a vivacious performance at the International Film Academy Awards.



After arriving in low-cut emerald gown, the sultry beauty changed into a bejewelled top and skirt to shimmy her way through a medley of Bollywood hits.



Known as the Oscars of the film world, the annual event is held in a different city every year. It always draws a stellar crowd and Saturday's gala was no exception. The evening's other highlight was the appearance of screen icon Aishwarya Rai, who turned the do into a family affair by attending with her new husband Abhishek Bachan and father-in-law Amitabh.



Both titans of the Indian film scene father and son brought the house down when they too took to the stage for an energetic dance routine. The handsome duo went through their paces surrounded by a bevy of lissome dancers.



Also on hand for the affair was Bridget Jones star Colin Firth, who attended with his gorgeous Italian wife Livia Giuggioli.