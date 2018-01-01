Matt Damon's daughter Isabella joins the jet set

11 JUNE 2007



She hasn't even turned two yet but it seems Isabella Damon is already a Hollywood high flyer. Her dad, Matt Damon, has revealed that his little girl, who celebrates her birthday on Tuesday, is already a member of the jet set. "She has 11 stamps in her passport," he told a British magazine. "She has more stamps than I did when I was 30."



The 36-year-old actor says he and his Argentinean-born wife Luciana try to take the youngster with them wherever they go. The family - who were seen enjoying a day out with pals in Soho, New York, at the weekend - have done their fair share of globe trotting recently. Matt's last film, The Bourne Ultimatum was filmed on location in Germany, Canada, England, France, Morroco, Spain and Latvia. And the trio also stopped off in Italy to visit George Clooney after jetting into Cannes to promote Ocean's Thirteen.



Isabella is something of a pro when it comes to airborne transportation, but she's still getting the hang of walking on her own two feet apparently. "She stands up then realises she standing, and down she goes," The Good Shepherd star tells People. "It's fun."