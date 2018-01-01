Helen won't let bump get in the way of wedding to Damian

12 JUNE 2007



Helen McCory's wedding to Forsyte Saga heart-throb Damian Lewis was postponed once before, when The Queen actress found out she was expecting. But the winsome brunette will not be put off any longer, despite being five months pregnant with her second child. She is to exchange vows with her handsome redhead next month.



The popular acting duo became engaged in February 2006, but decided to wait until after the birth of their daughter Manon later that autumn. At the time 38-year-old Helen declared she'd rather be "skinny and drunk" at her nuptials than "fat and sober".



According to the Daily Mail, the couple - who've been together for some four years - will tie the knot at Chelsea Register Office on July 7. The intimate ceremony will be followed by a lunch for 30 relatives in La Famiglia, the Italian restaurant which was a regular haunt of Princess Diana.



This summer looks set to be a busy time for the growing McCrory Lewis family as they are planning a move to the US, where Damian is to star in new police drama Life.