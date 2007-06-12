Robert opens expo of late dad's artwork in Venice

hellomagazineWeb
The actor and his wife Grace pose proudly in front of one of his late dad's artworks at the opening of the Venice exhibition
Robert De Niro Senior, who passed away in 1993, was an abstract expressionist painter and sculptor
12 JUNE 2007
While celebrities from Jerry Hall to Elton John have been flocking to Venice for the Biennale - the world's oldest and highest profile art exhibition, featuring acclaimed artists such as Tracey Emin - there's one silver screen star who has made an extra special pilgrimage to the romantic floating city.
Robert De Niro jetted in recently to open an exhibition of paintings by his late dad, abstract expressionist painter and sculptor Robert De Niro Senior.
The Oscar-winner proudly posed in front of Venice-inspired pieces by his father, who passed away in 1993 - the year the Taxi Driver star dedicated his movie A Bronx Tale to him. Robert was joined at the exhibition by his statuesque wife Grace Hightower, with whom he has a nine-year-old son Elliot. The couple married in 1997.
