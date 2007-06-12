Bruce and Antonio get playful as they launch new flicks

12 JUNE 2007



Shrek The Third new boy Justin Timberlake may have received positive reviews for his role as Artie in the new animated comedy, but Antonio Banderas proved he's still on top at the film's British premiere. The cheeky actor - who voices Puss in Boots in the film - leapt onto the back of the Sexyback singer waving a finger triumphantly in the air.



The Spanish heart-throb may soon have some competition for the affections of movie-going ladies from a certain premiership footballer, if his specualting proves true. "I guarantee you - I am going to predict something - we are going to see David Beckham making movies in three or four years from now," he says.



Also treading the Shrek-themed green carpet at the event were the film's British stars Rupert Everett and Ian Mc Shane, who is uber busy with an incredible seven films in the pipeline. The first to hit UK screens is action comedy Hot Rod, out this August.



And while Antonio got jokey with Justin in London, there was similar horseplay going on in Japan between the two leading men of Die Hard 4. Definitely not on his best behaviour as he promoted the latest instalment of the action series, Bruce Willis reached behind Maggie Quigley's head to give co-star Justin Long a hearty tug on the ear. The Dodgeball actor responded with a pouting stare and a clenched fist while Maggie, oblivious to the mock tiff, gave photographers her best smile.