Affectionate Jen and Paul to reunite on silver screen

13 JUNE 2007



There was no mistaking the warm relationship between Hollywood husband-and-wife team Jennifer Connelly and Paul Bettany as they attended a New York charity dinner recently. The Requiem For A Dream actress perched on her hubby's lap while he locked his arms lovingly around her hips. And the couple are soon set to bring their real-life chemistry to the big screen, as they've just signed up to appear together as a married couple in new psychological thriller, Born.



The film - which is the couple's first big screen outing together since they met on the set of A Beautiful Mind in 2001 - tells the tale of young lovers who settle in a small town to raise their family. Their idyllic existence is disturbed when clay figures created by Paul's character start to come to life.



Joining the pair at the event - which launched a children's charity - was Fugees band member Wyclef Jean. While Jennifer and Paul had left their sons Kai, ten and three-year-old Stellan at home, the Grammy-winning artist turned the do into a family occasion, bringing along his daughter Angelina, whom he adopted with wife Marie Claudinette in March 2005.