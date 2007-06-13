Affectionate Jen and Paul to reunite on silver screen

hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
The Tinseltown couple, who looked perfectly in tune at a charity dinner this week, are to team up for new psychological thriller Born, their first movie together since they met on the set of A Beautiful Mind in 2004
Photo: © Rex
Also at the bash was Fugees band member Wyclef Jean, who brought along his adopted daughter Angelina
Photo: © Rex
13 JUNE 2007
There was no mistaking the warm relationship between Hollywood husband-and-wife team Jennifer Connelly and Paul Bettany as they attended a New York charity dinner recently. The Requiem For A Dream actress perched on her hubby's lap while he locked his arms lovingly around her hips. And the couple are soon set to bring their real-life chemistry to the big screen, as they've just signed up to appear together as a married couple in new psychological thriller, Born.
The film - which is the couple's first big screen outing together since they met on the set of A Beautiful Mind in 2001 - tells the tale of young lovers who settle in a small town to raise their family. Their idyllic existence is disturbed when clay figures created by Paul's character start to come to life.
Joining the pair at the event - which launched a children's charity - was Fugees band member Wyclef Jean. While Jennifer and Paul had left their sons Kai, ten and three-year-old Stellan at home, the Grammy-winning artist turned the do into a family occasion, bringing along his daughter Angelina, whom he adopted with wife Marie Claudinette in March 2005.
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.