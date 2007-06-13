Sienna gets a woof of approval from Bess

13 JUNE 2007



Recently returned from South Wales where she's been filming her latest movie Dylan Thomas flick The Edge Of Love, Sienna Miller was back on home territory this week as she took her dogs Porgy and Bess for walkies from her North London pad. And judging by the look on sandy-coloured Bess' face as her mistress gave her a tickle behind the ears, Sienna is as adored by her devoted pets as she is by her millions of fans.



Despite dating former Calvin Klein model turned aspiring singer-songwriter Jamie Burk - who counts Kate Moss and Courtney Love as former love interests - the Factory Girl actress clearly has plenty of affection left over to lavish on the pooches - a gift from former flame Jude Law.



Dressed in skin-tight trousers, her signature flat sandals and a grungy T-shirt from indie group The Hours, she took them along for a breath of fresh air as she headed to a London studio to continue work on the flick. And proving her head hasn't been turned by Hollywood, Sienna wasn't above cleaning up after her pets - showing herself to be a model citizen by wielding a pooper scooper to good effect.