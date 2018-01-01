Marcia and Tom baptize their beautiful twin daughters

18 JUNE 2007



Glowing with parental pride, Marcia Cross and her stockbroker husband Tom Mahoney had their twin daughters christened on Sunday in a family ceremony at Santa Barbara's Trinity Episcopal Church. Dressed in identical white christening gowns, Eden and Savannah - who will be four months old on June 20 - were lovingly held in their mum and dad's arms as they arrived for the service.



The Desperate Housewives star may have her hands full with her two bundles of joy, but she's clearly loving every minute of motherhood. "I'm so happy," she told a US magazine recently. "Sometimes very tired, but mostly just a happy mother. I like to get (the babies) out now, just go out and show them the world. Say hi to the flowers."



Of course flowers have a special meaning for the actress who met her husband of nearly a year in a flower shop. And she has nothing but praise for her other half's parenting skills. "He's there every minute, and he's as madly in love with them as I am. I don't know what I would do if I had one of those husband who was just not interested."