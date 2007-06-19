Romance in the sun for Tom and Katie at wedding party

It's one of their first holidays abroad with their little daughter Suri, but Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes are still making sure they get in some special 'couple' time. First they were pictured letting their hair down at David Beckham's spirited post-match celebrations, then they managed to sneak some moments alone together on the French Riviera.



Snuggling up to each other on a pier overlooking the tranquil waters of the Cote D'Azur, the Hollywood duo were the epitome of togetherness this week. The tender scenes were captured as the Cruises attended the wedding celebrations for Tom's friend Australian billionaire James Packer. Despite the party being in full flow, the superstar actor and his attractive young wife seemed completely wrapped up in each other.



Taking a break from the busy Tinseltown scene seems to agree with Tom, who has been thoroughly enjoying hanging out with his two girls. While he was extremely attentive to Katie, he was also seen cuddling up to their little princess later on.



And, the mother-of-one has also appeared on top form during the family getaway. Silencing persistent rumours of a second pregnancy, the 29-year-old actress has shown off her svelte figure in a series of revealing outfits. For their friend's wedding ceremony she chose a daring cream strapless dress that showed off every curve. Then there was Tuesday's low-cut black belted swimsuit, which she wore while paddling in the waves with 14-month-old Suri.