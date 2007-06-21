Kate's husband Len does a Becks with lacquered tootsies

Len Wiseman clearly isn't one of those men for whom shopping is something to be avoided at all costs. The director looked more than happy as he joined his British wife Kate Beckinsale for some retail therapy on LA's trendy Robertson Boulevard recently. But if ever proof was needed of him being a thoroughly modern, metrosexual male, one only had to look at his flip flop-clad feet.



The Die Hard 4.0 director seemed to have taken a leaf out of soon-to-be LA resident David Beckham's style book as he showed off some expertly painted toe-nails in a glamorous rouge noir shade. Underworld actress Kate wore the same shade on her right foot, but Len may have used up her supply of the colour as the toes on her left foot were painted a light pearly shade.



Whatever prompted the beauty session it seems Kate's daughter Lily - from the actress' relationship with Michael Sheen - was in on the fun, too, as she had her fingernails painted too.