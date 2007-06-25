Family outings in sunshine for mums Marcia and Keri

25 JUNE 2007



Proud new mums Marcia Cross and Keri Russell were showing off their beautiful babies this weekend, making the most of the summer sunshine to enjoy days out on opposite sides of the States with their young families.



Desperate Housewives star Marcia was accompanied by her stockbroker husband Tom Mahoney on a stroll around their LA neighbourhood on Saturday, where they stopped by Santa Monica boutique Babystyle to pick up some trendy treats for their four-month-old twin girls Eden and Savannah. The following day the family headed to a farmer's market in Brentwood, where Marcia and her girls donned pretty hats to shade themselves from the California sun. Also at the market was mum-to-be Naomi Watts, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Liev Schrieber in August.



Marcia and Tom's busy weekend out and about with their youngsters, getting them used to the hustle and bustle of the wider world, could well be in preparation for an even more exciting adventure for the newborns. Marcia's fellow 'Housewife', Eva Longoria is set to tie the knot in Paris on July 7, and the rest of her cast-mates are due to jet into the French capital to help her celebrate. Although Marcia has not yet confirmed whether she will attend the wedding with the twins, she does say it is on the cards. "We're going to go on a trial trip this weekend and see how it goes," she told reporters earlier this month. "We have no idea what it's going to be like travelling, so we'll have to figure it out."



Also out and about with their two-week-old son, River was Mission Impossible actress Keri Russell and her carpenter husband Shane Deary. The family headed to the beach in New York, where Shane captured River's first trip to the beach on camera.