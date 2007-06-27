Douglases meet up with Prince Albert on Spanish hols

27 JUNE 2007



Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas tend to leave their Hollywood lifestyle behind when they holiday on the Spanish island of Majorca. But this week the Tinseltown royals were keeping regal company at an international sailing competition in Valencia on the Spanish mainland. They were joined by Prince Albert of Monaco.



The Monegasque sovereign, who is an avid sports enthusiast, met up with the acting duo to share a thrilling day of America's Cup yacht action. He and the high-profile screen duo were among those invited to take in the world's most challenging sailing fixture from the comfort of a VIP boat.



Over the years the couple have come to regard the Balearic Isles as one of their several homes away from home. Every summer the Traffic star and his lovely wife are pictured enjoying sun and surf with their children, five-year-old Dylan and Carys, three. Michael's cliff-top villa s'Estaca - previously the home of Archduke Ludwig Salvator of Austria, which he co-owns with ex-wife Diandra - was also where the actor wooed Catherine on a luxury break during the early days fo their relationship.