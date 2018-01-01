Naomi keeps up the pace in LA weeks before giving birth

28 JUNE 2007



There's no slowing down Naomi Watts at the moment, despite the fact she's just weeks away from giving birth to her first child. Rather than putting her feet up, the King Kong actress headed out to an LA studio on Wednesday, showing off her ever-growing bump. Comfort is clearly key for the Kent-born star, though, as she'd sensibly decided to forgo the A-list staple of skyscraper heels in favour of comfy Birkenstocks as her August due date approaches.



Her partner and Painted Veil co-star Live Schrieber will no doubt be on hand to give Naomi support over the coming days, having recently ended his Broadway run in the play Talk Radio.



Not long after the birth Naomi will be gearing up for her next movie project. Filming on psychological drama Need, which features the beautiful blonde alongside best pal Nicole Kidman, is due to begin in the autumn. Naomi, 38, is to play a psychiatrist whose patient, Nicole, is having an affair with her husband.



The actress has also apparently signed on to play a South African who adopts a baby with AIDs in We Are All The Same. Hotel Rwanda writer Keir Pearson immediately thought Naomi would be perfect for the job. "I remember seeing her in Mulholland Drive and thinking, 'Wow, she's the best thing since sliced bread'."