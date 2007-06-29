'Potter' star Daniel casts a spell over his Tokyo fans

29 JUNE 2007



Daniel Radcliffe was given a welcome to remember in Japan on Thursday as he attended the Tokyo premiere of Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix - where excited teens dressed in wizard costumes lined the red carpet to catch a glimpse of him.



The latest movie shows boy wizard Harry reaching a greater maturity and famously having his first kiss.



In real life, Daniel - who first played Harry in 2001 and has signed up to star in the last two films in the series - insists he doesn't feel like he's grown-up on screen. "I simply see myself as grown up," he says. Wearing a smart white suit, the young millionaire actor - who turns 18 next month - looked every inch the confident silver screen star. And he's due to cement his status as a Tinseltown big-hitter when, on July 9, he places his hand prints on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. "It's one of the things I get embarrassed about because it's such a massive honour," he explains to The Daily Telegraph.



Fans are set to see plenty more of his talents, and not only in his Hogwarts wizarding robes. In September he'll hit cinema screens in The December Boys and he's due to start work on TV WWI drama My Boy Jack. Before then, however, he'll be promoting his latest Harry Potter film in London, LA and New York, where he's sure to be met by equally enthusiastic crowds.



The Big Apple, however, belonged to British actress Brenda Blethyn this week as she premiered her family comedy Clubland. In the Sydney-set film she plays a divorced and overbearing mother bitter at being lured by love to Australia from Britain. There, she was once a well-known TV personality while Down Under she works in a canteen, performing stand-up comedy in a club at the weekend.