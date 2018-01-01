Daniel shows close bond to girlfriend Satsuki at celeb baptism

2 JULY 2007



Their hands firmly clasped together, Daniel Craig and his producer girlfriend Satsuki Mitchell were the epitome of romance as they arrived at the christening of Jessie, the daughter of artist Sam Taylor Wood and art dealer Jay Jopling on Saturday. And there was no mistaking Satsuki's feelings for her man as she gazed tenderly at the actor, every inch an undercover agent in dark shades and newly grown beard.



The couple were joined at the House of Commons crypt by fellow celebrity guests Little Britain star David Walliams, Janet Street-Porter and Sir Elton John. Daniel, 39, who has a daughter from his marriage to Fiona Loudon, was first seen out in public with Satsuki last year during the publicity rounds for his first outing as James Bond in Casino Royale. When asked who'd be his perfect Bond girl, he simply pointed to Satsuki at his side and said "This one here."



While love blossoms off screen, his on-screen leading lady of the moment is Nicole Kidman. The Aussie actress stars alongside the 007 actor in two upcoming releases, alien flick The Invasion and fantasy thriller His Dark Materials: Northern Lights.



There was a time, however, when Daniel wasn't featuring alongside A-list talents and being feted by Hollywood. Then he earned his keep through rather more humble means at a Reading supermarket. "I was Mr Marmite. That's how I got my equity card," he recently revealed of his stint advertising the yeast-based spread. And, according to the award-winning actor, he still has it on his toast in the mornings - a reminder of life before he got his "OO" status.