hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
The Hogwarts pupils cast their spell on London's Leicester Square where they were greeted by thousands of teenage fans
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos for gallery
Author JK Rowling seemed to be enjoying her moment in the limelight as she celebrated the screening of the fifth Harry Potter sequel
Photo: © Getty Images
Wearing £2 million in jewels, Katie - Harry's love interest - and Emma Watson, who plays brainbox Hermione, made a similarly sophisticated impression at the premiere
Photo: © Getty Images
4 JULY 2007
She's known for guarding her privacy but JK Rowling seemed to be lapping up the limelight at the premiere of the fifth Harry Potter flick, along with the film's glamorous young cast, led by Daniel Radcliffe. The multi-millionaire author looked every inch the golden girl in a Prada cocktail dress as she acknowledged the thousands of screaming Hogwarts fans in London's Leicester Square.
Showing how they've grown, the Academy's brainy pupil Emma Watson, aka Hermione Granger, and Katie Leung - the teenage wizard's love interest - were also a picture of sophistication as they faced the cameras. Shimmering in a sparkly Lanvin dress accessorised with £2 million of Chopard jewels, Katie bemoaned her lack of love life, however, saying she was "miserably single".
Despite pronouncing the 17-year-old actress a "good kisser" her on-screen sweetheart Daniel said he was still on the lookout for a girlfriend. And one female admirer in the crowd seemed to have caught his eye. "There is one particularly beautiful redhead I saw who I am looking forward to signing an autograph for later," admitted the 18-year-old star.
Adult fans turning out to catch Harry's latest adventures included Life On Mars actor John Simm, who arrived with his wife Kate Magowan and their five-year-old son Ryan.
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.