The Hogwarts pupils cast their spell on London's Leicester Square where they were greeted by thousands of teenage fans

Photo: © Getty Images

Click on photos for gallery

Author JK Rowling seemed to be enjoying her moment in the limelight as she celebrated the screening of the fifth Harry Potter sequel

Photo: © Getty Images

Wearing £2 million in jewels, Katie - Harry's love interest - and Emma Watson, who plays brainbox Hermione, made a similarly sophisticated impression at the premiere

Photo: © Getty Images