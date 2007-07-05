Jim gets in daddy mode on beach break with Jenny's son Evan

5 JULY 2007



Comedian Jim Carrey showed off his sensitive side this week as he and girlfriend Jenny McCarthy enjoyed a beach break with Evan, five, her son from a former relationship. The Bruce Almighty actor, who has a 19-year-old daughter Jane, clearly dotes on the little boy, taking him for a paddle on the Malibu shore and sharing a cuddle with him as they relaxed on deckchairs in the sand.



The cosy family scene was completed by the couple's two puppies, who also got plenty of love and attention from softie-at-heart Jim.



And, according to Jenny, the pair's plans for the next month or so will include more of the same. "Beach beach beach beach beach," she told People magazine of their summer agenda. "We like to sit and do nothing. Stare at the ocean and go 'ohmmm'." While their romance has been going strong for over a year now, model and actress Jenny, 34, insists marriage is not on the horizon.



"There will be no wedding," she confirms. "Goldie (Hawn) and Kurt (Russell) have made it, and that's what we can strive for." And she's not planning on adding to her brood, either. "I'm completely fine not having any more children. I completely love mine, and I love giving him all of my attention."