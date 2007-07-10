hellomagazineWeb
Reunited this week in Paris were original cast members Steve Kanaly, aka ranch foreman Ray Krebbs, Charlene Tilton, who played Lucy Ewing Cooper, Larry Hagman, who played JR Ewing, Patrick Duffy, aka Bobby Ewing, and Linda Gray, the actress behind Sue Ellen Ewing
The show's villain, JR, shows off one of the 40 items to be sold in aid of a French children's charity - a tasselled suede jacket he wore on the show
10 JULY 2007
French fans of vintage super soap Dallas were in for a treat this week as some of the show's best loved characters teamed up for a good cause in Paris. Larry Hagman, who played the programme's square-jawed villain, JR Ewing, was back at the side of his long-suffering on-screen wife, Sue Ellen, aka Linda Gray, at a charity auction of Dallas memorabilia.
The duo were joined by other original cast members Patrick Duffy, who played JR's brother Bobby, and Charlene Tilton, who was their on-screen niece. Also giving the event a boost was Steve Kanaly, aka Ray Krebbs - foreman of the family's Southfork ranch.
It was sure to have been a trip down memory lane as the team posed with some of the outfits they wore on the Eighties series ahead of the auction in aid of a French children's charity. Among the 40 items up for grabs were a tasselled suede jacket worn by JR and one of Bobby's black leather bomber jackets, as well as several Stetson cowboy hats worn by male cast members.
The much loved - and hated - characters from the series, which disappeared from our screens in 1991, are soon set to make a comeback. Dallas the movie is due out next year, with John Travolta stepping into JR's cowboy boots.
