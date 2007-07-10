'Dallas' crew back together for charity memorabilia auction

French fans of vintage super soap Dallas were in for a treat this week as some of the show's best loved characters teamed up for a good cause in Paris. Larry Hagman, who played the programme's square-jawed villain, JR Ewing, was back at the side of his long-suffering on-screen wife, Sue Ellen, aka Linda Gray, at a charity auction of Dallas memorabilia.



The duo were joined by other original cast members Patrick Duffy, who played JR's brother Bobby, and Charlene Tilton, who was their on-screen niece. Also giving the event a boost was Steve Kanaly, aka Ray Krebbs - foreman of the family's Southfork ranch.



It was sure to have been a trip down memory lane as the team posed with some of the outfits they wore on the Eighties series ahead of the auction in aid of a French children's charity. Among the 40 items up for grabs were a tasselled suede jacket worn by JR and one of Bobby's black leather bomber jackets, as well as several Stetson cowboy hats worn by male cast members.



The much loved - and hated - characters from the series, which disappeared from our screens in 1991, are soon set to make a comeback. Dallas the movie is due out next year, with John Travolta stepping into JR's cowboy boots.