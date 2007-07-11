Queen Latifah leads LA ladies at 'Hairspray' premiere

11 JULY 2007



It was definitely a girl's night out this week as many of Los Angeles' famous residents donned their finest for the Hollywood premiere of Hairspray. Leading the glamorous guests at the special screening of the film version of the Broadway musical was hip-hop star Queen Latifah, who plays outspoken DJ Motormouth Maybelle. Stunning in an eye-catching Carmen Marc Valvo gown, she was also showcasing a dramatic new peroxide blonde look, with the help of a "little something" she'd picked up on Hollywood Boulvard.



Fellow cast member Michelle Pfeiffer - elegant in a white sleeveless gown - got some sisterly support from her sibling, Dedee Pfeiffer. The Cybill actress came to watch her big sis play the part of competitive mother Velma Von Tussle in the big screen adventure.



Meanwhile, the film's honorary lady, John Travolta - who plays kind-hearted Edna Turnblad - brought along the two most important women in his life, daughter Ella Bleu and wife Kelly Preston.



The film, set in 1960s Baltimore, tells the tale of his on-screen daughter, "pleasantly plump" teenager Tracy Turnblad, who dreams of dancing on The Corny Collins Show, the hippest programme on TV. After winning a spot on the show, she becomes an on-air sensation, and competes with the series' reigning champion for the coveted Miss Teenage Hairpray 1963 crown.



Another LA dweller strolling the read carpet at the do was British beauty Cat Deeley. These days the Birmingham-born lass is accustomed to attending glitzy Hollywood parties, thanks to her presenting work across the pond hosting So You Think You Can Dance.