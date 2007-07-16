Surfer girl Cameron in her element buoyed by new romance

hellomagazineWeb
The ultimate beach babe relaxed by catching some waves near her Malibu home
A surfing enthusiast, the Shrek star has a trim and toned physique from spending hours practising her moves in the water
16 JULY 2007
Emerging from the crystal-clear waters near her Malibu home, Cameron Diaz shows off the kind of beach-ready body that riding the waves gives. Tanned, trim and smiling happily, the athletic beauty was enjoying a weekend of surfing after her appearance at Live Earth in New Jersey.
The glamorous movie star's upbeat demeanour may be down to more than the California sunshine, though. Cameron has apparently found romance again with a debonair Brit six years her junior. The 34-year-old Charlie's Angel star was recently spotted being wined and dined by banking heir David de Rothschild at a New York eaterie.
Apart from regularly featuring on "eligible bachelor" lists, Cameron's 28-year-old suitor seems well-matched to the actress as he shares her environmental interests. He has also forged a reputation as an adventurer with a taste for taking part in extreme competitions in remote areas of the world.
