Katie joins John and 'Hairspray' cast for New York screening

17 JULY 2007



Just back from Germany where she was visiting husband Tom Cruise on the Berlin set of his new film, Katie Holmes put in a fresh-faced appearance at the New York premiere of Hairspray this week. The 28-year-old actress displayed her leggy assets in a stylish, thigh-skimming mini dress as she hit the red carpet in support of the cast, including Tom's good pal John Travolta.



Pulp Fiction legend John, who delivers a convincing turn in drag as Edna Turnblad in the fun musical flick, shunned his on-set frock-and-wig combo in favour of a jacket and tie for the occasion - probably to the relief of wife Kelly Preston. Queen Latifah, meanwhile, left at home the platinum wig she wore for the LA screening, putting in an elegant appearance in a shimmering metallic number.



The movie's young star Nikki Blonsky was making yet more celebrity pals at the event in the Ziegfeld Theatre. She was joined by Judy Garland's daughter, Cabaret actress Liza Minnelli, who gave her an encouraging hug. It's all a long way from her previous job scooping ice-cream.