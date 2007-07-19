Debra and Catalina in the 'Lim' light at boutique launch

19 JULY 2007



Among the fashion-savvy ladies stepping out to the opening of the first Soho store from rising American fashion star Phillip Lim, two guests were sporting strikingly similar looks. Will & Grace star Debra Messing and Oscar-nominated Colombian actress Catalina Sandrino Moreno were both wearing outfits from the designer's new autumn/winter collection and echoed each other's hair style in pulling back their distinctive flowing tresses into a classic updo.



"He's been on my radar for a while," said Debra, when asked when she had first come across the designer, who launched his first collection in 2005. And the native New Yorker, who'd opted for a knee-length navy gown with matching gem-studded headband, will have plenty of opportunity to visit the new boutique in the near future. She's signed up to appear in The Women, a remake of the classic 1939 film, due to start shooting soon in her home town.



Meanwhile, Catalina - stylish in a halter-neck dress studded with costume gems - was back on her adopted home turf after filming Love In The Time Of Cholera in Colombia, where she lived until her move to New York in 1993. The romantic epic, based on Gabriel Garcia Marquez' South American story of unrequited love, is due to hit UK screens next year.