Celebrities promote this summer's flicks before heading off on hols

25 JULY 2007



It's shaping up to be a great summer for silver screen fans, with cinema goers spoilt for choice as a host of new productions open across the globe. Taking a sneak peek at some of them this week were an array of celebs.



In London, music stars Natasha Beddingfield and Lisa Maffia were among the famous faces attending a special screening of Transformers. The movie - which hits UK cinemas on July 27 - tells the tale of a battle between two robotic clans, as the future of mankind hangs in the balance. It's a story which will be familiar to fans of the Eighties cartoon and kids toys.



Absent from the Shaftesbury Avenue screening, however, was the film's leading man - Hollywood newcomer, Shia LaBeouf. As a youngster the actor, who's currently lensing the fourth instalment of Indiana Jones, dressed as a clown to sell hotdogs from his dad's LA concession. Today the 21-year-old is tipped for bigger things after being hand-picked by Steven Spielberg to appear in the latest archaeological adventure flick.



Back on the other side of the Atlantic, the red carpet had been rolled out for the LA premiere of The Simpsons. Turning up to see the first movie-length version of the popular animated show with his two teenage daughters - Taylor Ann, 17, and 14-year-old Hayley Amber - was former Baywatch star David Hasslehoff. Across the continent in the Big Apple native New Yorker Anne Hathaway put in a glamorous appearance to present her latest venture Becoming Jane. The bio pic - in which Anne plays iconic author Jane Austen - opens Stateside next month.



And the premiere action didn't end there. In Puerto Rico Hollywood husband-and-wife team Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez were getting romantic at the debut of their new film El Cantante. The film details the true story of Puerto Rican singer Hector Lavoe, who in 1975 popularised the salsa movement and introduced it into America.



>Click here to see the trailer for Transformers

>Click here to see the trailer for The Simpsons