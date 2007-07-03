Brit Joey is Hollywood's newest action star at 'Bourne' premiere

26 JULY 2007



London-born Joey Ansah only has a handful of screen credits to his name, but the 24-year-old is playing with the big league these days after landing the role of super-assassin Desh in Matt Damon's CIA thriller The Bourne Identity. Attending the film's premiere in Hollywood this week, Joey shared the red carpet with seasoned stars including Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, as well as his movie co-stars Matt and Julia Stiles.



A huge fan of Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan, the newcomer could well be carving out a niche for himself in action roles - for which he often performs his own stunts. While studying in his father's native Ghana for five years his love of martial arts took off, and he's a black belt in Ninjutsu - a Japanese martial art incorporating espionage skills. After graduating from university he got his first break in UK indie film Lovestruck and has appeared in TV spy series Spooks. But it is The Bourne Ultimatum, the final film of the trilogy that began five years ago with The Bourne Identity, that is sure to help propel Joey to the big time.



Other newcomers treading the red carpet on Wednesday included flame-haired model and actress Phoebe Price, who made sure she was attracting plenty of attention with a bright pink frock. Rachel Nichols, 27, who no doubt enjoyed catching up with her Alias co-star Jennifer Garner, also put in a pretty turn. Cinema-goers are set to see plenty more of the Amytville Horror actress as she has been cast opposite Josh Hartnett in Resurrecting The Champ and will appear in next year's Charlie Wilson's War alongside silver screen pros Tom Hanks and Julia Roberts.



