Matt's leading ladies help him celebrate Walk Of Fame star

26 JULY 2007



As a struggling actor, Matt Damon shared a modest flat with pal Ben Affleck near Hollywood Boulevard and would often walk past the golden stars set in its pavement, hoping one of them might eventually bear his name. Dreams became a reality for the 36-year-old when this week he was honoured with his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.



"A few times in my life I've had these experiences that are just kind of too big to process, and this looks like it's going to be one of those times," said the emotional actor at the unveiling. There to witness the happy moment was the actor's proud mum Nancy Carlsson-Paige and his Argentinian-born wife Luciana Bozan Barroso, with whom he has a one-year-old daughter, Isabella.



Matt, 36, dropped out of prestigious Harvard University just a few points shy of graduating to give acting a go. The gamble paid off, with The Bourne Ultimatum star now ranking among Tinseltown's leading men, commanding $10 million a film.



A certificate confirming the new accolade will now join the Oscar and Golden Globe already on his mantelpiece, both picked up for penning Good Will Hunting with Ben.