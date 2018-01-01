Naomi and Liev 'ecstatic' after welcoming a son

King Kong star Naomi Watts and her partner, renowned theatre actor Liev Schreiber, are celebrating after becoming parents to a little boy. The 38-year-old Australian actress gave birth to Alexander Peter Schreiber in Los Angeles on Wednesday, slightly ahead of the early August due date. "The parents are ecstatic, and both mum and baby are doing great," said a spokesperson.



Weighing in at 8lbs 4oz the new arrival is the first child for the couple, who chose not to find out their baby's gender in advance. "They've done everything in their power to make it as special as possible, right down to staying in the dark about the sex up until Naomi gave birth," said a source. "This is a dream come true for both of them."



Just last weekend the pair, who've been together for two years, celebrated with a baby shower at their LA home, attended by Naomi's Le Divorce co-star Kate Hudson.



During their deliberations over what to call the little one Liev, 39, made it clear his own name was ruled out. "It's an awful name," he said. "It's probably the most oft-mispronounced name in showbiz."