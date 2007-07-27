Sienna worried she comes second to her stunning pal Jessica

hellomagazineWeb
The two young actresses bonded instantly when they met, even though Sienna, who presented Jessica with an award at a recent LA film fest, worries she's not as attractive as the American beauty
One area in which Sienna has the undisputed edge is her reputation as the queen of boho chic, which she bolstered with a shoe shopping trip in New York on Thursday
27 JULY 2007
Proving that even the movie scene's most gorgeous young starlets have insecurities, Sienna Miller reveals she's in awe of Jessica Biel's good looks. The British actress is about to appear alongside the American beauty in a new film version of Oscar Wilde's play A Woman Of No Importance, and she's worried about comparisons between them.
Currently stepping out with Justin Timberlake, Jessica is a former model who regularly tops lists of the world's most attractive women. "Sienna is worried because Jessica is so stunning", said a friend.
Happily for producers of the film, which also stars Sean Bean, this shouldn't stop the two actresses from having a rapport on set - they got on like a house on fire after being introduced by the casting director. The actresses bonded over their love of animals, with Jessica talking endlessly about her dog and Sienna telling her all about her own pets Porgy and Bess.
