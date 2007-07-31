hellomagazineWeb
The actor has reportedly splashed out on a penthouse apartment in LA's famous Eastern Columbia building
Its animal prints and retro furnishings are clearly to Johnny's taste
Meanwhile, the actor's former girlfriend, Winona, has revealed the reason they never married was because her father thought that at 17 she was too young
31 JULY 2007
According to reports in the US, Pirates Of The Caribbean star Johnny Depp has snapped up a luxurious Art Deco penthouse apartment in Los Angeles. The actor apparently paid $2 million for the pad in the striking, newly renovated Eastern Columbia building, which is considered one of the city's landmarks and features in the new Transformers movie. Current residents include Greys Anatmony's TR Knight and Canadian thesp Ryan Gosling.
The apartment's animal-print décor and funky furnishings no doubt appealed to Johnny who has never been known for conventional tastes. It also boasts private decks, views of the Bernadino Mountains and access to a rooftop swimming pool. And it's not just Johnny's property purchases making the news. It has also been announced the screen hunk is to finally begin filming Hunter S Thompson's autobiographical novel The Rum Diary - a full seven years after he landed the leading role. It won't be the first time Johnny has played the author. He also portrayed him in 1998 flick Fear And Loathing In Las Vegas.
Meanwhile, former flame Winona Ryder has been spilling the beans on why she and the actor never made it to the altar. The actress, who co-starred with Johnny in Edward Scissorhands - told American Vogue her dad Michael Horowitz thought she was too young to marry at 17.
