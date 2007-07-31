Scarlett and Javier inject romance into Woody Allen's new flick

Just because it's work doesn't mean it can't be fun; especially if it involves starring alongside a handsome Spanish movie hunk in a film presided over by your favourite director. It was little wonder then that Scarlett Johansson was full of joie de vivre as she got to work filming Woody Allen's as yet untitled Spanish project with Javier Bardem in Barcelona this week.



Scarlett - who sports her typical blonde bombshell look in the film - plays an American tourist who falls for a painter, played by Collateral actor Javier. And if their off-screen interaction is anything to go by, the on-screen romance is sure to be convincing. The pair were clearly more than comfortable in each other's company, with Javier at one point putting his arm around Scarlett's shoulders as the pair shared a joke together.



And it wasn't just the co-stars who appeared to be enjoying themselves. A smiling Woody Allen was clearly pleased to be back working with his muse - whom he also cast in Match Point and Scoop.



With the morning's work done, the director was joined by Soon-Yi, his wife of ten years, and their daughter Manzie Tio. The happy youngster gave her dad a big hug, before sprinting off along the promenade as the trio headed for lunch and a spot of shopping.