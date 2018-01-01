Uma does a Joss Stone on the New York sidewalk

2 AUGUST 2007



It's not just funky soul singers like Devon chanteuse Joss Stone who like to go au naturel whenever possible. Hollywood siren Uma Thurman proved she's a barefoot babe, too, as she stepped out of her Big Apple apartment this week in shorts and sweatshirt sans shoes. Despite her high-maintenance look on the red carpet, where invariably she's clad in Jimmy Choo or Christian Louboutins, the actress clearly keeps a more comfort-focused wardrobe in the privacy of her own home.



The 37-year-old's relaxed demeanor could be down to a new man in her life, Swiss fiancier and philanthropist Arpad Busson - known to friends as Arki. They have apparently been dating for a month now and Uma, who is divorced from former husband Ethan Hawke, is said to be quite taken with him. While it's early days, they share plenty in common.



Both are part of the glamorous set - Arki's ex was Elle Macpherson - and each have two children from former relationships. Judging by the Pulp Fiction star's appearance this week, though, she's still in footloose and fancy free mood.