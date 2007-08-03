Nicole steps up the glamour for Sydney dinner date with dad

3 AUGUST 2007



Busy filming in her native Oz, Nicole Kidman appears to have taken her Hollywood wardrobe along with her, stepping out in a fabulous champagne satin and tulle number to a charity dinner in Sydney on Thursday. She left behind, though, the skyscraper heels - her most prominent accessory during her marriage to Tom Cruise - in favour of flats.



The Cold Mountain star was helping fundraise for the White Ribbon Foundation which is supported by the United Nations Development Fund for Women (UNIFEM) - for which she is a goodwill ambassador. It was at a UNIFEM event in May 2006 that Nicole revealed her date for the night - country music singer Keith Urban - was not in fact her boyfriend, but her fiancé. This time the lucky man on her arm was not her husband, but her dad Anthony, a biochemist and clinical physician.



When she finishes work on the outback epic Australia with co-star and good pal Hugh Jackman Nicole is apparently due to start filming in Berlin - where her ex husband will still be lensing his movie Valkyrie. The German newspaper Bild reported she will start work on the film version of Bernard Schlink novel The Reader in September.