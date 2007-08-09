Leo presents new eco-film with a little help from star pals

The LA debut of eco-flick The 11th Hour was especially significant for Leonardo DiCaprio. Not only does he appear in the documentary, he also narrates it, produced it and came up with the original concept. So the actor was presumably extra gratified to receive the support of some of his actor pals as he presented his 'baby' to the world.



Treading the green carpet, which reflected the eco-friendly theme of the movie, was Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire and his wife Jennifer Meyer. And they weren't the only husband-and-wife team at the special screening. Eric Mabius - who plays hunky fashion editor Daniel Meade in Ugly Betty - also brought along his wife Ivy Sherman. Going solo meanwhile was Superman Returns actress Kate Bosworth, who put in an elegant appearance in a white one-shoulder dress.



The film that drew them is Leo's take on the problems facing the planet, and how people can make a difference. While the Titanic actor acknowledges it was a daunting project, he says he's happy with the way it turned out. "It was a lot to... wrap our heads around," he admits. "But thankfully we got some of the most important people in the forefront of... these issues to really explain it in a way that I don't think has been done before. And that's what I'm proud of."