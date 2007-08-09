Angelina gets to work in Chicago with Brad and his mum in tow

9 AUGUST 2007



Jet-setting mother-of-four Angelina Jolie had a spring in her step as she hit the Chicago set of her latest flick Wanted recently. After celebrating the sixth birthday of Maddox, their eldest child, in LA, the raven-haired actress and partner Brad Pitt touched down in the Windy City this week.



The hotshot movie duo have checked into the exclusive Peninsula Hotel where Brad's ex, Jennifer Aniston, stayed two years ago when she was in the city working on The Break-Up with Vince Vaughn.



On Wednesday, Angelina looked ready for business again, her broad smile belying speculation that the couple have not been getting on. Brad's mother Jane has accompanied them on the trip, further signalling that the relationship remains as strong as ever.



In the thriller about a family of assassins the 32-year-old appears alongside rising British star James McAvoy and Morgan Freeman. It may be one of the last films Angelina lenses for some time as she's keen to cut down on the pair's work commitments. She has apparently pinned up a sign in the Jolie-Pitt kitchen reading: "Success is a beast. It puts the emphasis on the wrong thing. I prefer to look within."