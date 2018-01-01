Suri Cruise enjoys a little animal magic at Berlin Zoo

13 AUGUST 2007



Working on his new film hasn't stopped Tom Cruise and his family from having a wild time in Berlin. Fresh from a romantic dinner date at the German capital's trendy Fior Di Pane restaurant on Saturday, Tom and wife Katie Holmes weaved some animal magic over 15-month-old daughter Suri with a visit to the famous Berlin Zoo.



And while mum and dad were very discreet with their dark-blue jeans and black tops, the cute youngster was a splash of summer colour, sporting a bright pink jumper and blue trousers. The family is staying in Germany while Tom, 45, shoots his latest big screen offering. Provisionally entitled Valkyrie, the film tells the story of Count Claus Schenk Graf von Stauffenberg, the army officer who tried to assassinate Hitler during World War Two – hence the reason behind the Hollywood star's newly cropped hairstyle.



Katie, 29, and Suri, meanwhile, have certainly found plenty to keep them occupied while dad's been at work. Last week, they shared a little mother-daughter time endulging in many a girl's passion – checking out the shops in Berlin.