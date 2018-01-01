Will and Charlize battle it out shooting their latest film

13 AUGUST 2007



It was a case of lights, camera and most certainly action for Will Smith and Charlize Theron this week as the duo got down to shooting their latest big screen offering in Los Angeles. The pair grappled with each other during a fight scene on the set of Hancock while effects team-assisted rain fell down in the summer heat.



The comic book-inspired film tells the story of a superhero - played by 38-year-old Will - who has fallen from grace. He enlists the help of a PR expert to improve his image, but in the process finds himself tangled up in a tempestuous relationship with his guru's wife, portrayed by Oscar-winning Monster star Charlize.



Though cinemagoers will have to wait until next July to see the finished product, shooting means that the residents of LA have already been treated to a sneak preview of some of the scenes that will end up on the silver screen – including one exciting episode which saw Will suspended from wires high above the streets.