Brit sensation James keeps stellar company with Angelina

14 AUGUST 2007



Larking around on his latest film set with a woman for whom the term "Hollywood goddess" could have been invented, British actor James McAvoy must be pinching himself.



The boy from Glasgow and his glamorous co-star, Angelina Jolie, were in Chicago putting the finishing touches to the sci-fi action flick Wanted, which also features Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman.



Since appearing in last year's surprise hit The Last King Of Scotland, James' phone has been ringing off the hook with offers from Tinseltown. Recent films have seen him work with the likes of Reese Witherspoon and attend the glitzy LA premiere for his film Starter For Ten, produced by Tom Hanks.



It seems his talent was spotted many years ago. Sam Mendes, the executive producer of Starter For Ten, says he knew the actor had the makings of a star back in 2001, after seeing him at the Donmar Warehouse in Covent Garden.



"The world's his oyster," says Sam. "James has got the wit and charm of a young Dustin Hoffman and the empathetic everyman quality of a Matt Damon. It seems clear his movie career is assured."