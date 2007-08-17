hellomagazineWeb
While cameras from the Bond crew caught the action at the traditional Palio bareback horse race in Tuscany, the heart-throb actor watched from a window with Satsuki Mitchell, his constant companion of the last 18 months
The gruelling competition in the town of Siena starts when an explosive charge is let off and is won when the first horse - not necessarily with its accompanying rider - crosses the line
Steely-eyed super spy 007 chases a villain across the roof tops of an Italian town as down below riders take to a dusty track for an equally action-packed bareback horse race - it's a scene that will make a stunning set piece when the new Bond movie hits the screens in 2008.
While the camera crew toiled away capturing the race on film, actor Daniel Craig was in a rather more romantic mood as he watched the traditional bi-annual contest, the Palio, in Siena, Tuscany, with girlfriend Satsuki Mitchell.
During their Tuscan day out, the chemistry between the pair was apparent, with the heart-throb often leaning in close to whisper comments to his elegantly dressed love.
While Daniel's piercing blue eyes and buff torso have earned him legions of female fans, the Liverpool-born action man has made it clear he's very much spoken for. And wherever the 39-year-old Brit goes, so does Satsuki.
The lovebirds have been inseparable for the last eighteen months, with the striking 30-year-old film producer a frequent presence at Daniel's side for red-carpet affairs and on film shoots across the globe.
