While cameras from the Bond crew caught the action at the traditional Palio bareback horse race in Tuscany, the heart-throb actor watched from a window with Satsuki Mitchell, his constant companion of the last 18 months

Photo: © AFP

Click on photos to enlarge

The gruelling competition in the town of Siena starts when an explosive charge is let off and is won when the first horse - not necessarily with its accompanying rider - crosses the line

Photo: © Getty Images